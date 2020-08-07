1/1
Lloyd S. Newton
1941 - 2020
Lloyd S. Newton of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the care of hospice services at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center after an eleven year battle with cancer. He was 79 years old. He was born on October 11, 1941, in Baltimore, MD to proud parents Lloyd Newton (Bronx, NY - deceased) and Fannie Moragne (Baltimore, MD - deceased).

Lloyd attended Robert Fulton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Junior High, and graduated high school from Baltimore City College in 1959. At City, he was a track star who proudly contributed to the team's three straight Maryland State championships. He then went on to attend New York University before transferring to Morgan State College in 1962. There he became a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (PI Chapter). He was affectionately known as "The #1 Dog on The Line." Lloyd graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Military Science. Just one month later, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.

He was industrious, hardworking, and a forever learner. He provided a wonderful life for his family and enjoyed many hobbies in his spare time. He found great joy in analyzing, debating, and writing algorithms for sports, challenging (and beating) anyone in a chess match that dared to oppose him, making others laugh, sharing useless but wildly interesting facts and trivia, listening to classical music, reading, and - of course - watching the horse races at Pimlico Racetrack. Each evening, his favorite way to end the day included holding the hand of his life partner of 34 years, Marlene, while they watched their favorite show together, Judge Judy.

Lloyd's high school motto was, "Honor to he who earns it," and he has - unequivocally and with distinction - earned his honor.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

4 entries
August 8, 2020
We were teammates on the track team for three years 57,58,&59 . Every year was a championship year. We had many great guys on the team and LLoyd was one of them! He had a great personality and was very popular! Please accept my condolences. Even though I have not seen LLoyd since High School I considered him a friend. Sincerely, Jack Wagner Class of 1959
Jack Wagner
Classmate
August 7, 2020
To my Soror Angie, my deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your Father. May God grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time of sorrow. Praying for you and your family.

Carolyn Dishmon
Carolyn Dishmon
August 7, 2020
To all who mourn for
Lloyd S. Newton
the Officers and Board of the
Baltimore City College Alumni Association
extend their condolences.
Baltimore City College Alumni Association
Classmate
August 7, 2020
I was a classmate and friend of Lloyd's at City. After graduation, we lost touch. At our class reunions, I looked for him, but he was not in attendance. For our 50th reunion, I and other classmates tried to find him through the internet, but were not successful. I am saddened to find out that he has passed, but happy in the knowledge that he had a loving family and a rewarding career and life.
E. David Silverberg
Classmate
