I have personally known Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser for over 25 years as a friend and colleague. Lloyd and I served as Podiatry residents at Liberty Medical Ctr in 1996. We were trained and mentored by several great surgeons. Two Podiatrists of note were the Late Clarence Norris Mills and the Late Marvin P. Leneau. Dr. Bowser will be best remembered by me for his vast medical knowledge, multi-facet approach to patient care, tremendous patient compassion and an innate ability to bring humor to any situation.

Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser was a great friend and brother to many in our Podiatric Medicine family . Dr. Bowser will definitely missed by all. Peace and blessings to the Bowser family with my condolences and prayers.

Steven Bennett

Friend