1/1
Lloyd T. Bowser Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 8, 2020, Lloyd T. Bowser Sr., husband to Dr. Geneva B. Bowser, devoted father to Lydell, Lloyd Jr. and Dr. Lester Bowser, departed this life. His son, Dr. Lloyd Bowser Jr. departed this life a month later.

Due to the pandemic, private services for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM. For streaming information go to www.vaughncgreene.com, select 'Our Locations', then 'East'. See the information on streaming, using 'Webcast Room', meeting ID 86770, if needed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Live stream - www.vaughncgreene.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-433-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved