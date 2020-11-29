1/1
Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser Jr.
On November 13, 2020, Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser Jr., DPM, affectionately known as 'Tommy', husband to Neeta Kataria Bowser, devoted father to Rippen and Rohan, beloved son to Dr. Geneva B. Bowser, brother to Lydell and Dr. Lester Bowser departed this life. His father Lloyd Bowser Sr. preceded him in death a few weeks prior.

Due to the pandemic, private services for immediate family only will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM. For streaming information go to www.vaughncgreene.com, select 'Our Locations', then 'East'. See the information on streaming, using 'Webcast Room', meeting ID 86770, if needed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
02:30 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-433-7500
November 28, 2020
I have personally known Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser for over 25 years as a friend and colleague. Lloyd and I served as Podiatry residents at Liberty Medical Ctr in 1996. We were trained and mentored by several great surgeons. Two Podiatrists of note were the Late Clarence Norris Mills and the Late Marvin P. Leneau. Dr. Bowser will be best remembered by me for his vast medical knowledge, multi-facet approach to patient care, tremendous patient compassion and an innate ability to bring humor to any situation.
Dr. Lloyd T. Bowser was a great friend and brother to many in our Podiatric Medicine family . Dr. Bowser will definitely missed by all. Peace and blessings to the Bowser family with my condolences and prayers.
Steven Bennett
Friend
