On October 8, 2020, Lloyd T. Bowser Sr., husband to Dr. Geneva B. Bowser, devoted father to Lydell, Lloyd Jr. and Dr. Lester Bowser, departed this life. His son, Dr. Lloyd Bowser Jr. departed this life a month later.
Due to the pandemic, private services for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM. For streaming information go to www.vaughncgreene.com
, select 'Our Locations', then 'East'. See the information on streaming, using 'Webcast Room', meeting ID 86770, if needed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.