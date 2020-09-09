Lloyd W. Gruse, age 94, of Joppa, MD died on September 1, 2020. Born December 4, 1925 of the late William E. Gruse and Essie V. Gruse. His wife Gertrude B. Gruse of 29 years preceded him in death on April 20, 1986. He is survived by a son James R. Gruse, wife Bonnie L. Gruse and Vincent L. Gruse of Bel Air, MD; a daughter Patricia G. Stilwell and husband Michael Stilwell of Joppa, MD; a sister, Mary L. Voss and husband Larry Voss of Six Lakes, Michigan.
Lloyd was a veteran of WWII while serving in the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces and in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from military service on December 31, 1965 and was later employed by the Defense Department as a Training Instructor at the Ordnance Center and School at APG until retirement on November 3, 1986. He later served as a volunteer driver for the VA Veteran Hospital at Perry Point in Perryville. He was a life member of the DAV Chapter #30 in Bel Air and was a member of the American Legion Post #17 of Edgewood. He loved to keep busy by gardening and woodworking.
Services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township, PA.
Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
