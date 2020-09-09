1/1
Lloyd W. Gruse
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd W. Gruse, age 94, of Joppa, MD died on September 1, 2020. Born December 4, 1925 of the late William E. Gruse and Essie V. Gruse. His wife Gertrude B. Gruse of 29 years preceded him in death on April 20, 1986. He is survived by a son James R. Gruse, wife Bonnie L. Gruse and Vincent L. Gruse of Bel Air, MD; a daughter Patricia G. Stilwell and husband Michael Stilwell of Joppa, MD; a sister, Mary L. Voss and husband Larry Voss of Six Lakes, Michigan.

Lloyd was a veteran of WWII while serving in the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces and in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from military service on December 31, 1965 and was later employed by the Defense Department as a Training Instructor at the Ordnance Center and School at APG until retirement on November 3, 1986. He later served as a volunteer driver for the VA Veteran Hospital at Perry Point in Perryville. He was a life member of the DAV Chapter #30 in Bel Air and was a member of the American Legion Post #17 of Edgewood. He loved to keep busy by gardening and woodworking.

Services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township, PA.

Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
St Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved