Lloyd ("Peck") Wesley Nusbaum Jr. passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years Helen "Shirley," sons Wayne and wife Carole, Lloyd, III and wife Sherry, and Michael Nusbaum and wife Diane Cohen, daughters Susan Basham and husband Guy, Sandy Kaufman and husband Ron, nephew Greg Calvert, his wife Cindy, and their family. Peck is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, Wes, Kellie and Eva Nusbaum, Matthew Linkenhoker and wife Lidiya Stavitskaya, and great grandchildren Andrew and Thomas Nusbaum, Shelby and Brandon Velasco, and Logan Linkenhoker. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lloyd Sr. and Marie Nusbaum, mother-in-law Irene Thompson, sister-in-law Ethel Calvert and her husband Harold, who he described as "the best friend I ever had."
An only child, Lloyd was born on Aug 15, 1925. His early years included life on a farm near Centerville, Maryland as well as various parts of Baltimore including Wagner's Point, Caton Avenue, Curtis Bay, and Brandon Shores. In 1943 he met and married the love of his life, Helen "Shirley" Thompson. In 1944 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp where he served for the duration of WWII. While raising a family of five children, Lloyd worked for many years as a supervisor at Davidson Chemical in Curtis Bay and subsequently as a plant manager for Glidden Paint/SCM in Hawkins Point, from where he retired. He was a devoted husband and father to his large family. Peck was an avid fisherman and crabber, first with his father and later with his sons, family, and friends. After retiring, he and Shirley traveled the world, took up ballroom dancing, socialized with friends, and played cards nearly every morning together until just before his passing. He especially loved baseball and his home team, the Orioles, attending games with family and spending countless hours watching them on TV. He will be remembered for his ready smile and gift for storytelling, both of which will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his long and full life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmymwv.org or Hospice of the Chesapeake at hospiceofthechesapeake.org was his wish. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com and to learn more about future plans for his memorial.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020