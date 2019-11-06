|
On November 2, 2019 Lloyd Zenas Boore beloved husband of the late Dorothy Mullinix Boore. Devoted father of Vickie L. Graham and late husband Walter, Judy B. Bochenek and husband Dennis, and Richard L. Boore. Loving grandfather of Valerie Bruce and wife Krystle, Daniel Graham, Tracey King and husband Colin, Todd Bochenek, and dear great grandfather of Keller and Lilliana. Loving brother of Mary Butler, Shirley Imes, Janet Calhoun and Eugene Boore.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Friday, November 8th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. All are invited to attend Funeral Service in the Arnolia United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9th, at 10 A.M. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. Donations may be made in his memory to Arnolia United Methodist Church, 1776 E, Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019