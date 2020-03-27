Home

Logan Reilly Cross

Logan Reilly Cross Notice
Logan Reilly Cross, 24, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in a tragic car accident. Logan was not only a phenomenal mother to her son, Declan McDermott, but a loving daughter, sister, and friend.

Logan was born on April 19, 1995 to parents Joseph and Melanie Cross, and lived her entire life in Harford County. She selflessly poured her heart and soul into being Declan's mom, and still sacrificed even more to work part time as a bus driver to provide for him, as well as pursue radiation therapy at CCBC Essex to better both of their futures.

Logan's laugh was contagious, and she brought a spirit of joy and fun wherever she went. She gave generously without expectation of receiving anything back, she was quick to forgive, and she was full of compassion, love, and encouragement for her friends and family. Her beautiful soul and smile will be sorely missed by those she left behind, but never forgotten.

Logan is survived by her 2.5-year-old son, Declan; her mother Melanie Cross; her father Joseph Cross and his wife Dawn Cross; and sisters Jaimee Sturgis, Kaitlyn (Glen) Harrison, and Kayla (John) Bawroski; as well as countless relatives and friends.

Due to recently mandated gathering restrictions, a ceremony celebrating Logan's life will be held at a later date and announced on her Facebook page.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
