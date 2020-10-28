Lois Ann Thompson, age 79, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on October 20, 2020 at Lorien Bulle Rock in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Harve de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of Louis W. and Evelyn (Sheldon) Brimey and beloved wife of 60 years to the late Rodger Greer Thompson. She enjoyed working with flowers, gardening, weekends with girlfriends, and her pets. The family always had cats and dogs at their house.
Lois is survived by her two sons, Michael W. Thompson and Robert G. Thompson both of Churchville; grandson, Michael Thompson; brothers, Rick and Keith Brimey; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.