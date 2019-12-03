|
|
Lois Beth Gamerman (nee Pollekoff), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband, Ted Gamerman, children, Daryl Gamerman, Susanne (Barry) Applebaum and Gary (Ilana) Gamerman, brother, Sheldon (Debbie) Pollekoff, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mollye and David Pollekoff.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 3, at 2 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 and Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 10 Windsong Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment through 9 pm, 12-9 pm Wednesday and Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019