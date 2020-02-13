|
On February 9, 2020 Lois Jean Gavazzi (nee Steele) devoted wife of Paul O. Gavazzi; beloved mother of Paul W. Gavazzi and his wife Gayle, Robert E. Gavazzi and his wife Janet, Dianne L. Horney and her husband Harry E. Horney, Jr., and the late Sandra L. Rollins; loving "Grand Ma" of Matthew, Keith, Bradley, Amy, Jonathan, Laura and Kelsey. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Shirley Blake and the late Billy Steele.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Friday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the: Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine, MD 21797.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020