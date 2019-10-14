Home

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
12700 Hall Shop Rd
Highland, MD
Interment
Following Services
St. Mark's church Cemetery
Lois Harris Notice
On October 5, 2019, Lois Evelyn (McPhetres) Harris, beloved wife of the late Armand Harris, devoted mother of Armand Harris, Jr., and the late Alton M. Harris, cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Harris, Amanda Aruck, and Jillian Harris Farrell, and great grandmother of Tyler Harris, and Addie and Camden Aruck. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Clark.

A memorial service will be held Monday October 21st at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777. Interment will follow in the St. Mark's church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant House (covenanthouse.org), Salvation Army ( salvationarmyusa.org ) or Maryland Special Olympics ( somd.org ). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
