Lois Ann Johnston, 90, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at the Broadmead Retirement Community in Cockeysville, MD. Born November 22, 1929 in Middletown, NY, Lois was the daughter of the late Earl W. Sutherland and Florence Brady Sutherland formerly of Lynchburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James (Jim) Stewart Johnston.
Lois grew up in Trenton, NJ and later attended college at Miami University in Oxford, OH where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1952. Upon graduation she swiftly married her college sweetheart, Jim, and soon started her teaching career in Home Economics after settling in Columbus, OH. After the birth of her first daughter, Tracy in 1960 the family moved to Valley Forge, PA. In 1964 Lois gave birth to her son Stewart then settled into life as a homemaker and mother. She re-entered the teaching profession in 1973 where she taught Home Economics. Lois taught at Middle River Junior High School until she retired in 1991.
Lois found joy in the simple pleasures of life and her family. She loved cooking, baking, setting a beautiful dinner table, playing tennis, bridge, swimming and hunting for that great bargain. But above all she loved her family and spending time with them. In retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim to Italy, England and Hawaii. Later in life Lois took turns traveling with her daughter and son to Nova Scotia, the Grand Canyon, and Costa Rica.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Tracy Johnston Bozzonetti and her husband Frank of Frederick, MD, and her son Stewart Sutherland Johnston and his wife Jeanene of Hockessin, DE, as well as four grandchildren: Matthew, Tayler, Nicholas, and Griffin.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center in Timonium, MD, followed by a private graveside interment at Mays Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Broadmead Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o: EAF BRA-Treasurer, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. The family wants to thank the caring and compassionate team of Broadmead nurses and caregivers in Taylor Assisted Living that made Lois' final days comfortable. They were always there with a smile and unwavering professionalism and commitment and for that they have our eternal gratitude. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com
Lois grew up in Trenton, NJ and later attended college at Miami University in Oxford, OH where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1952. Upon graduation she swiftly married her college sweetheart, Jim, and soon started her teaching career in Home Economics after settling in Columbus, OH. After the birth of her first daughter, Tracy in 1960 the family moved to Valley Forge, PA. In 1964 Lois gave birth to her son Stewart then settled into life as a homemaker and mother. She re-entered the teaching profession in 1973 where she taught Home Economics. Lois taught at Middle River Junior High School until she retired in 1991.
Lois found joy in the simple pleasures of life and her family. She loved cooking, baking, setting a beautiful dinner table, playing tennis, bridge, swimming and hunting for that great bargain. But above all she loved her family and spending time with them. In retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim to Italy, England and Hawaii. Later in life Lois took turns traveling with her daughter and son to Nova Scotia, the Grand Canyon, and Costa Rica.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Tracy Johnston Bozzonetti and her husband Frank of Frederick, MD, and her son Stewart Sutherland Johnston and his wife Jeanene of Hockessin, DE, as well as four grandchildren: Matthew, Tayler, Nicholas, and Griffin.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center in Timonium, MD, followed by a private graveside interment at Mays Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Broadmead Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o: EAF BRA-Treasurer, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. The family wants to thank the caring and compassionate team of Broadmead nurses and caregivers in Taylor Assisted Living that made Lois' final days comfortable. They were always there with a smile and unwavering professionalism and commitment and for that they have our eternal gratitude. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.