On January 15, 2020, Lois N. Katsu; beloved wife of the late Noby Katsu; devoted mother of Geoffrey W. Katsu and wife Janis, Barbara K. Loftus and husband Joseph, and the late Carl F. Katsu; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Kristin, Meredith, Evan, Andrew, Corey, Carly, and Kevin; great-grandmother of Corbin, Paisley, Quinn, Connor, Theodore, and Genevieve. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving family and friends. Lois was born in Columbus, OH, lived many years in Laurel, MD, and worked many years as an accountant for Giant Food. After retiring, Lois lived at Oak Crest Retirement Community for the last 24 years.
.org or Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8800 Walther Blvd, Baltimore MD 21234. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020