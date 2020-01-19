Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Katsu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Katsu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Katsu Notice
On January 15, 2020, Lois N. Katsu; beloved wife of the late Noby Katsu; devoted mother of Geoffrey W. Katsu and wife Janis, Barbara K. Loftus and husband Joseph, and the late Carl F. Katsu; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Kristin, Meredith, Evan, Andrew, Corey, Carly, and Kevin; great-grandmother of Corbin, Paisley, Quinn, Connor, Theodore, and Genevieve. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving family and friends. Lois was born in Columbus, OH, lived many years in Laurel, MD, and worked many years as an accountant for Giant Food. After retiring, Lois lived at Oak Crest Retirement Community for the last 24 years.

Services and interment private. Donations may be made to the @ VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org or Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8800 Walther Blvd, Baltimore MD 21234. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -