On January 29, 2019, Lois Reed Leuba passed away at Stella Maris hospice. She was the beloved mother of Timothy Leuba and his wife, Julie; cherished grandmother of Zoe and Alexander Leuba. She is also survived by loving cousins and dear friends. She was born in Monroeville, PA, in 1935 to Guilford and Margaret Decker Reed. She earned a BA at Westminster College of PA and MA degrees at George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University. She dedicated her career to education, first, as a teacher, then, as a guidance counselor in the Baltimore County Public School system from 1963 to 1989. A marriage to Dr. Harald Leuba ended in divorce. Her body was donated to medical research. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at 11:00 am at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Towson Presbyterian Church, earmarked Adult Education.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019