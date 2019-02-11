Home

POWERED BY

Services
Towson Presbyterian Church
400 W Chesapeake Ave
Baltimore, MD 21204
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Towson Presbyterian Church
400 W. Chesapeake Ave
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Leuba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Leuba


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lois Leuba Notice
On January 29, 2019, Lois Reed Leuba passed away at Stella Maris hospice. She was the beloved mother of Timothy Leuba and his wife, Julie; cherished grandmother of Zoe and Alexander Leuba. She is also survived by loving cousins and dear friends. She was born in Monroeville, PA, in 1935 to Guilford and Margaret Decker Reed. She earned a BA at Westminster College of PA and MA degrees at George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University. She dedicated her career to education, first, as a teacher, then, as a guidance counselor in the Baltimore County Public School system from 1963 to 1989. A marriage to Dr. Harald Leuba ended in divorce. Her body was donated to medical research. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at 11:00 am at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Towson Presbyterian Church, earmarked Adult Education.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.