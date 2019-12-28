|
Lois M. Kern, 83 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home with her beloved husband and family by her side.
Born August 18, 1936 in Edgemere, MD, she was the daughter of the late James L. & Thelma (Talley) Gay. Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, Linwood P. Kern. Lois along with her husband owned and operated the Battlefield Camp Resort in Gettysburg for over 25 years. She was a member of the Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill, PA for many years. In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by her 3 sons; David L. Kern of Norristown, PA, Dennis P. Kern of Gettysburg and Donald G. Kern of Mechanicsburg, PA, a daughter, Diane S. Redding of Gettysburg, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her brother, James L. Gay, Jr. and his wife Carol of Edgemere, MD. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7922 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD with Pastor Paul Wislocky, officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Sykesville, MD. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St. Gettysburg and on Tuesday, December 31 at Duda-Ruck's from 9:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 28, 2019