Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle St
Gettysburg, MD
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. Kern


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. Kern Notice
Lois M. Kern, 83 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home with her beloved husband and family by her side.

Born August 18, 1936 in Edgemere, MD, she was the daughter of the late James L. & Thelma (Talley) Gay. Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, Linwood P. Kern. Lois along with her husband owned and operated the Battlefield Camp Resort in Gettysburg for over 25 years. She was a member of the Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill, PA for many years. In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by her 3 sons; David L. Kern of Norristown, PA, Dennis P. Kern of Gettysburg and Donald G. Kern of Mechanicsburg, PA, a daughter, Diane S. Redding of Gettysburg, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her brother, James L. Gay, Jr. and his wife Carol of Edgemere, MD. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7922 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD with Pastor Paul Wislocky, officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Sykesville, MD. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St. Gettysburg and on Tuesday, December 31 at Duda-Ruck's from 9:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -