Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran
1609 Kurtz Ave
Lutherville, MD 21093
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1609 Kurtz Ave.
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1609 Kurtz Ave.
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Manning Notice
On December 17, 2019 Lois Dietz Manning

On December 17, 2019, Lois N.Manning (nee Dietz) of Baltimore. Wife of the late Rev. Richard E. Manning; loving mother of Susan (Steven) Heyman, Michael Manning (Noreen), Sandra Manning, Kathy Manning (William). Also survived by grandchildren Jeffrey Manning (Layla), Kyle Manning (Lana), Matthew Manning, Gretchen Heyman, Ross Heyman.Six great grandsons also survive her.

Visitation Saturday, December 28 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1609 Kurtz Ave., Lutherville, M.D. 21093; followed by memorial service at 11:00 A.M.. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutherville, or Augsburg Village, 6825 Campfield Road, Baltimore, M.D. 21207.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -