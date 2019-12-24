|
On December 17, 2019, Lois N.Manning (nee Dietz) of Baltimore. Wife of the late Rev. Richard E. Manning; loving mother of Susan (Steven) Heyman, Michael Manning (Noreen), Sandra Manning, Kathy Manning (William). Also survived by grandchildren Jeffrey Manning (Layla), Kyle Manning (Lana), Matthew Manning, Gretchen Heyman, Ross Heyman.Six great grandsons also survive her.
Visitation Saturday, December 28 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1609 Kurtz Ave., Lutherville, M.D. 21093; followed by memorial service at 11:00 A.M.. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutherville, or Augsburg Village, 6825 Campfield Road, Baltimore, M.D. 21207.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019