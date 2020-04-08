|
|
On April 4, 2020, Lois Margaret Agor Sichau, 91, loving wife of the late Alfred Sichau, passed away at her home. Lois was born on July 19, 1928 in Hackensack, NJ. She is survived by her 4 children; Kenneth Sichau, Paul Sichau, Dianne Frager and Robert Sichau; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and 2 nieces. In addition to her husband, Lois was predeceased by all her siblings.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Residents Assistance Fund at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke's Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.
To view her full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020