Lois Pachino (nee Shapiro), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Dec.26, 2019, at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Mel (Judy) Pachino, Ronnie (Lisa) Pachino, Seth (Lisa) Pachino and Sue (Zev) Gershon, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, B. Joy Pachino and grandson, Erik Pachino.
Funeral services and interment were held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Friday, December 27, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2702 Waco Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Thursday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 28, 2019