Lois R. Barrett, 82, Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on August 7, 2020, surrounded by family after an 11-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore. In November of 1957, she married Jerome E. Barrett (Jerry) and enjoyed 62 years with him. Lois is survived by her loving husband; four children: Michelle, Ellen (Curtis), Jerome Jr. (Karen), and Eric (Suzette); seven grandchildren: Justin (Kara), Allison, Kyle, Jessica, Jake, Benjamin and Lexie; two sisters: Lorraine (Richard), Phyllis (Donald); two brothers: Raymond (Raylene), Lawrence (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda and her parents, Hilda R. (Lippa) and Lawrence E. Barger, Sr. A memorial service was held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Inurnment at Skyway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 33607, or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.