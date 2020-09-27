1/1
Lois R. Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois R. Barrett, 82, Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on August 7, 2020, surrounded by family after an 11-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore. In November of 1957, she married Jerome E. Barrett (Jerry) and enjoyed 62 years with him. Lois is survived by her loving husband; four children: Michelle, Ellen (Curtis), Jerome Jr. (Karen), and Eric (Suzette); seven grandchildren: Justin (Kara), Allison, Kyle, Jessica, Jake, Benjamin and Lexie; two sisters: Lorraine (Richard), Phyllis (Donald); two brothers: Raymond (Raylene), Lawrence (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda and her parents, Hilda R. (Lippa) and Lawrence E. Barger, Sr. A memorial service was held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Inurnment at Skyway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 33607, or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved