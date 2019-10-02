|
Lois Houk Reichard, age 86, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born June 26, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Bernice Laura Trimper Houk.
She was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in the United Methodist Woman of the church. Lois graduated from Catonsville High School and earned her Master's degree in teaching from Towson Education. She was a member of the Master Gardner's of Morgan County, Maryland Retired Teachers Association and Harford County Retired Teachers Association. Lois enjoyed embroidery, flower gardening and arranging, and oil paintings.
Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, Evan Lawrence Reichard at home, two children, Karl Martin Reichard of State College, PA, Laura Jean Reichard Goodman of Emmaus, PA, one brother, George Edward Houk, III of Berkeley Springs, three grandchildren, Ronald Walter Odachowski, Jr. of Tacoma, WA, Jesse Taylor Reichard of Naples, FL, Eric Taylor Reichard of State College, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 12031 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV, with Pastor Lloyd McCanna officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019