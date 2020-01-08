Home

Lois Steele Jones, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was 88.

Mrs. Jones was born in Darlington, MD, to Paul Bishop Steele and Edith Eleanor Brown Steele. She was the devoted wife of the late Clarence Jones, loving sister of Phyllis Price and her husband David, of Oxford, PA, and Carol Burchette and her husband Gene, of Darlington, MD. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Dublin High School and Church Home and Hospital where she became a Registered Nurse.

Services for Mrs. Jones will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
