Lonnie Hugo Harris, Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was predeceased by both sets of grandparents and one sister LaCarol D. Harris and four uncles. Lonnie leaves to mourn his parents Lonnie H. Harris Sr. and Patricia A. Jackson. One son Steven Harris, one sister Lonnette T. Harris, one niece Honestee Cavalier and a host of aunts, uncles & cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vaughn Greene Funeral Home 8728 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133. 415-655-0015.



