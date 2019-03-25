|
Weaver, on Mar. 23, 2019, Lonny H., of New Windsor, beloved husband of Merelie Weaver, father of Amy Navarre (David) and Lorna Shaikh (Alex), grandfather of Ethan and Shane Navarre, and Evelyn and Lillian Shaikh, and brother to Terry Manes. Friends may call Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main St., Westminster. Per his request there will be no religious service but those who wish to speak are welcome. Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster. www.fletcherfuneralhome.net
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2019