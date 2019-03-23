Home

On March 22, 2019, Lora M. Gann (nee Wigutow); loving wife of Greg Gann; adoring mother of Jeremy Gann and Tess Gann; dear sister of Warren Wigutow (Diane DeFries) and Brian Wigutow (fiancée Lisa Caplan); cherished daughter of Norman Wigutow and the late Elaine Wigutow; beloved daughter-in-law of Stanford and Audrey Gann, and Suzzy Gann.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 24, at 9 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Art With A Heart, Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. The family will be receiving at Suburban Club, 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, after interment until 5 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
