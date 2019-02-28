Lora S. Livezey, age 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 26, 2019 at Madonna Heritage in Jarrettsville, MD. Born in Brooks County, NC, she was the daughter of Walter Harrison and Ila Marrietta (Burchette) Smoot and wife of the late Robert Smith Livezey Sr for 54 years. She was a member of Bel Air United Methodist Church from 1945-2000 and then became a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She lived in Harford County since 1930. She and her husband started their own bus company in 1957, which transported the students of Harford County Public Schools for over 40 years. Her joy in life was spending time with her family and especially during the holidays where she would ensure that the family home was completely decorated. Lora "never met a stranger" and many have said she was their champion when no one else was, always giving of herself and quick to share her love. In her younger years she enjoyed ceramics, needlepoint, and crafts.Mrs. Livezey is survived by daughters, Sandra K. Lucich of Joppa, and Robin Lynn Nicholson of Tuscarora and her husband, Thomas; son, Robert Smith Livezey, Jr. of Bel Air and his life partner, Kathy Brown; five grandsons, Daniel E. Eller IV, Dustin D. Eller, Chance K. Pearce, Robert W. Livezey, and Kyle Nicholson; three granddaughters, Brandy N. Livezey, Chelsey K. Pearce and Kirsten Nicholson; great-granddaughter, Sarah Nies; three great-grandsons, Daniel Eller V, Joshua C. Fontanez, and Connor J. Pearce; three great-great-grandchildren, Severn Carthurs, Sidda Nies, and Shay Gardner.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Judith Carol Livezey, three brothers and four sisters.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 am at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD, with Rev. Richard Weih and Rev. Harold L. Hubble officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.Those who desire may make contributions to Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary