Loraine S. Weinstein, 90, of Towson, MD, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her cherished children, Howard (Lois) Weinstein and Debbie (Dave) Sugarman; brother, Stuart (Phyllis) Cutler; grandchildren, Brad Weinstein (Vanessa Clack), Julie (Stan) Fisher, Maury (Caroline) Sugarman, Kelly (Brandon) Herd, and Kim (Nafi) Gerber; and great-grandchildren, Ben Weinstein, Matthew Fisher, Sam Fisher, Amelia Sugarman, Rosalie Sugarman, Ryan Herd, Andrew Herd, Emerson Herd, Anabelle Gerber, and Audrey Gerber. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Weinstein; and parents, Syd Cutler and Joe Pechersky.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the favorite animal charity of your choice
.