Loraine S. Weinstein
Loraine S. Weinstein, 90, of Towson, MD, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her cherished children, Howard (Lois) Weinstein and Debbie (Dave) Sugarman; brother, Stuart (Phyllis) Cutler; grandchildren, Brad Weinstein (Vanessa Clack), Julie (Stan) Fisher, Maury (Caroline) Sugarman, Kelly (Brandon) Herd, and Kim (Nafi) Gerber; and great-grandchildren, Ben Weinstein, Matthew Fisher, Sam Fisher, Amelia Sugarman, Rosalie Sugarman, Ryan Herd, Andrew Herd, Emerson Herd, Anabelle Gerber, and Audrey Gerber. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Weinstein; and parents, Syd Cutler and Joe Pechersky.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the favorite animal charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
