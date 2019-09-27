|
|
Major Loren Keith Smith of Franklintown died in the presence of friends and family comfortably in his home on August 11, 2019.
Born on July 17, 1929 in Sterling Indiana, to Lloyd and Thelma Smith. Keith graduated from Indiana University with a bachelors degree. He was drafted into the Army in 1951, and being multi lingual,was chosen for officers candidate school. He was stationed in Germany from 1955 until 1963 and again from 1966 to 1968. He served in Viet Nam from 1969 until 1970 and retired from active duty in 1971.
Keith was predeceased by his wife Leora Lyons Smith who was born in Hayden Colorado on April 14 ,1921 to Ray and Wilda Lyons.
Lee spent 5 years in Japan just after the war and photographed much of the reconstruction efforts there. In 1955 she traveled as a civil servant to Germany where she worked for the US Army as an administrative assistant.
Keith and Lee met in Germany and married in 1961.
They are survived by 2 children and 3 grand childrn.
Memorial Mass for Kieth to be held on Sat., Sept 28th, 11 AM at Church of the Advent in Federal Hill. Luncheon to follow at their house on Maple Park at 1PM. Please join us in celebration of lives well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Church of the Advent in his memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019