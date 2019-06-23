|
On June 3, 2019, at home with family, LORENA HELMS ALLERS; devoted wife of the late H. Lee Allers, Jr.; loving mother of Nora Allers Gibson, Edie Allers Windsor, and Thomas L. Allers; proud grandmother of Stefan M. Gibson, Eric W. Gibson, and T. Andrew Windsor. Lovingly survived by four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME, 10 W. Padonia Road, Timonium MD, on Friday, July 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Lorena Allers will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 AM in the Church of the Redeemer Chapel, 5603 N. Charles Street, Baltimore MD. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Lori's family requests memorial donations to the , http://act.alz.org/goto/Lori_Allers or 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium MD, 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019