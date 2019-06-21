Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Loretta Ann James

Loretta Ann James Notice
On June 19, 2019; Loretta Ann James of Perry Hall; beloved wife of Larry James Sr; devoted mother of Terri Pipkin and husband Greg, Larry James Jr, and the late Carol Ann James; cherished grandmother of Melanie Kozel and husband Chris, Joe Pipkin; great grandmother of Jackson Kozel.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Loretta's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, June 23 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday at St. Isaac Jogues. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
