Loretta passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 86 due to Alzheimers. Loretta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph F. Freburger III, beloved mother of Joseph IV and his wife Karen, Barbara and her husband Bill and Jack and his wife Cindy. Grandmother to Jacquelyn and her husband Billy, Joseph and his wife Sarah, Christopher and his wife Megan, Brendan and his wife Sarah and Andrew. Great-grandmother to Sam, Henry and LJ. Loretta donated her body to Gift of Anatomy. Donations in her memory should be sent to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019