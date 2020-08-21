Loretta Hellen

On August 17, 2020 Loretta Hild Hellen passed away; beloved wife of the late William Hellen; devoted mother of William "Bill" Hellen, Jr. and his wife Karen, Catherine "Cathy" Barofsky and her husband Eric, Susan Blazek and her husband Bill, Edward "Ted" Hellen and his wife Mary Corddry, Nancy Miller and her husband Tom, and Alison Shaughnessy and her husband Craig; loving grandmother of Amy Bonner, Stephen Hellen, Gregory Hellen, Kristen Santopietro, Matthew Barofsky, Mark Barofsky, and David Barofsky, Ryan Cohn, Cara Cohn, Lea Corddry, Rebecca Miller, Michael Miller, Megan Rosh, Cory Malooly, Jonathan Shaughnessy, Shannon Shaughnessy; beloved greatgrandmother of 20 greatgrandchildren; cherished sister of Rosemarie Cowan and Frances Cicero.
Due to Covid a Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com