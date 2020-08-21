1/1
Loretta Hellen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 17, 2020 Loretta Hild Hellen passed away; beloved wife of the late William Hellen; devoted mother of William "Bill" Hellen, Jr. and his wife Karen, Catherine "Cathy" Barofsky and her husband Eric, Susan Blazek and her husband Bill, Edward "Ted" Hellen and his wife Mary Corddry, Nancy Miller and her husband Tom, and Alison Shaughnessy and her husband Craig; loving grandmother of Amy Bonner, Stephen Hellen, Gregory Hellen, Kristen Santopietro, Matthew Barofsky, Mark Barofsky, and David Barofsky, Ryan Cohn, Cara Cohn, Lea Corddry, Rebecca Miller, Michael Miller, Megan Rosh, Cory Malooly, Jonathan Shaughnessy, Shannon Shaughnessy; beloved greatgrandmother of 20 greatgrandchildren; cherished sister of Rosemarie Cowan and Frances Cicero.

Due to Covid a Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved