Loretta Joan Kelly, age 87, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 24, 2020 in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Nanticoke, PA, she was the daughter of Michael and Jennie (Marcinkowski) Matcovich and wife of the late William James Kelly, Sr. She was active in her community through Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with her children and church activities at St. Margaret Church.
Loretta is survived by daughter, Anne Cook; sons, Michael Thomas Kelly and his wife Lois, William James Kelly, Jr. and his wife Rose.; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-granchildren; and two nieces that she helped raise, Marianne Heim and Jeanne Matcovich.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Joseph Kelly and her brother, Michael Edward Matcovich.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in the main church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020