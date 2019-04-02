Home

On March 29, 2019, Loretta Marie Willers; beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Julia (Ritts) LePera; dear sister of Alex LePera and the late Elizabeth LePera, Rose Marie Carr and the late John Carr; dear sister in law of Delores LePera. Loretta is predeceased by her brother, Mario LePera. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday April 6, from 10 to 11 AM, at which time a Memorial Mass will begin. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hopewell Cancer Support, 10628 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
