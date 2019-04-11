|
Marcus, Loretta (nee Calicchia)On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Loretta Marcus passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born Loretta Mary Calicchia on Oct. 9, 1939 in Syracuse, N.Y. but was raised in Rome, N.Y. Loretta will be forever remembered by her husband, Bud, of 60 years, and her children, Renee (Marty) Conley, Mike and Lori (David) Brown, sisters, Susan Haggas and Mary Murray, her grandchildren, Sam, Ali Conley, and Ashley Prahl and her great grandchild, T. Brynn Hilte.Loretta will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.A celebration of Loretta's life will be held at 12:30 on Thursday, April, 18th at Liberatores, in Timonium, 9515 Deerco Road.Memorial donations in memory of Loretta can be made to 888-557-7177
