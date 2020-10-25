In Memory of Sr. Loretta Rosendale SSND



I received word of my most important mentors passing today. Because of her mentoring, confidence in my abilities, encouragement and yes sometimes demanding exactitude two successful non-profits were birthed and I, I discovered my true Black Woman Power. I learned that it comes from service, mentorship, elevation and advocacy for those most in need.

She was indeed a woman of vision, tireless energy and commitment; a force to be reckoned with salted with faith, intelligence and fearless fortitude.

She was as comfortable at the table with CEOs, politicians and power brokers as she was giving spiritual direction, leading retreats, inspiring young welfare moms and dads and caring for her staff. If her methods were not always understood her results bordered on miraculous.

She created the largest, most comprehensive and wide ranging Head Start Program in the country. Her support of community programs that benefitted not just the youth of Cherry Hill but built up that community.

I loved her, argued with her, admired her and counted her as my champion, and friend.

I have not seen or talked with her in years. She did not approve of or understand my need and relocation to Philadelphia and was herself relocated to another state. Her loss to the community and Baltimore was costly. That she had been on my mind lately, that I did not reach out to one who could have placed me back in contact with her is more than troubling. That I thank God for her life, role in mine is an understatement. Rest In Peace, in Christ, in His favor Sr. Loretta Rosendale SSND. I will continue to walk in power and assurance that what I can conceive I can achieve.

Patricia A. Gaither

Patricia Gaither

Friend