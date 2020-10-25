On Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, Sister Loretta Marie Rosendale, SSND, (Nancy), beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Loretta A. O'Neill and Leo Joseph Rosendale. She is survived by her sisters Eileen Lewis of Baltimore and Sheila Rousseaux (Philip) of Severna Park, MD. Predeceased by her brother, L. Joseph Rosendale. Also survived by one niece and two nephews.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Loretta Marie will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Loretta Marie may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.