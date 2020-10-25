1/
SISTER LORETTA MARIE ROSENDALE
On Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, Sister Loretta Marie Rosendale, SSND, (Nancy), beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Loretta A. O'Neill and Leo Joseph Rosendale. She is survived by her sisters Eileen Lewis of Baltimore and Sheila Rousseaux (Philip) of Severna Park, MD. Predeceased by her brother, L. Joseph Rosendale. Also survived by one niece and two nephews.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Loretta Marie will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Loretta Marie may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Burial
10:30 AM
Villa Maria Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Gaither
Friend
October 22, 2020
In Memory of Sr. Loretta Rosendale SSND

I received word of my most important mentors passing today. Because of her mentoring, confidence in my abilities, encouragement and yes sometimes demanding exactitude two successful non-profits were birthed and I, I discovered my true Black Woman Power. I learned that it comes from service, mentorship, elevation and advocacy for those most in need.
She was indeed a woman of vision, tireless energy and commitment; a force to be reckoned with salted with faith, intelligence and fearless fortitude.
She was as comfortable at the table with CEOs, politicians and power brokers as she was giving spiritual direction, leading retreats, inspiring young welfare moms and dads and caring for her staff. If her methods were not always understood her results bordered on miraculous.
She created the largest, most comprehensive and wide ranging Head Start Program in the country. Her support of community programs that benefitted not just the youth of Cherry Hill but built up that community.
I loved her, argued with her, admired her and counted her as my champion, and friend.
I have not seen or talked with her in years. She did not approve of or understand my need and relocation to Philadelphia and was herself relocated to another state. Her loss to the community and Baltimore was costly. That she had been on my mind lately, that I did not reach out to one who could have placed me back in contact with her is more than troubling. That I thank God for her life, role in mine is an understatement. Rest In Peace, in Christ, in His favor Sr. Loretta Rosendale SSND. I will continue to walk in power and assurance that what I can conceive I can achieve.
Patricia A. Gaither
Patricia Gaither
Friend
