Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
On May 5, 2019, Loretta Cecilia Moxley, beloved wife of the late John L. Moxley, Jr.; devoted mother of Stephen J. Moxley and Kathleen; dear sister of Margaret M. Zimmerman, Genevieve Grewe, and the late Jerome Bujanowski and Benjamin Bujanowski.The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, 1-3pm and 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
