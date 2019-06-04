|
On June 1, 2019; Loretta N. Garfinkle of Baltimore; wife of the late Alan Garfinkle; beloved daughter of the late Carmen J. Portera and Mary J. Portera nee Cannatella; devoted sister of Mary I. Gerk, Joseph Portera and wife Anna, Dorothea Portera.Family and friends will honor Loretta's life at Stella Maris Chapel on Thursday June 20 from 10:30-11AM. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to Stella Maris-2300 Dulaney Valley Road-Timonium, Maryland 21093. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 16, 2019