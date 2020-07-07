1/
Loris M. WRABEL
On July 5,2020 Loris M. Wrabel, 93; devoted wife of the late Steve A. Wrabel; loving mother of Frank A. Wrabel and his wife Lynne; cherished grandmother of Patricia A. and Stephanie L. Wrabel.

The family will receive friends at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 to 5pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Friday, July 10 at 12PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Loris' memory to St. Joseph Church Building Fund, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030. I guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
