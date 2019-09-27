|
Lorita A. Daniels, 85 of Severna Park, formerly of Glen Burnie and Vermont, passed away on September 25, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her children. Lorita was born on November 16, 1933 in Winooski, Vermont. She worked in her field as a Registered Nurse serving the community in many capacities. Lorita was an active member of her church and dedicated her life to serving others in many ways. She volunteered with the Meals-on-Wheels program for over 20 years. She loved playing Bridge and attending the Baltimore Symphony concerts at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. She was also a great friend to many. Lorita was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Daniels and her siblings, Robert LaVigne and Minerva Sweeney. She is survived by her children, Michael Daniels (Patty), Judi Gast (Mark), Bob Daniels and Kara Daniels; her grandchildren, Nicholas Gast, Katie Barosky, Dan Gast, Doug Gast, Megan Daniels, Tom Daniels, Conor Daniels and Brady Daniels. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, Sept. 29th from 3-6 pm, followed by the Rosary at 6 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 30th at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019