Garner, on August 13, 2019, Lorna Eva of Owings Mills, beloved wife of the late Command Sgt. Major Harry A. Garner. Beloved mother of CW2 Patricia A. Garner, (Ret)., Lorna M Cerniglia (Vincent) and the late Steven F. Garner, sister of Marjorie Nicholson abd the late Florine Eiser. Grandmother of Angela Gottesfeld (Dave), Anthony Cerniglia (Robin), Dominic Cerniglia (Rachel) and Nicholas Framarini, Great grandmother of Isabelle, Ava, Greyson, Adrianna, Graham, Ainsley, and Logan. Prayer Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM., at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Thursday 3-5 and 7-9PM. Memorials to St. Jude's Disabled American Veterans, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Room 1229, Baltimore, Md. 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019