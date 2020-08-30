1/1
Lorna (Dole) Hurley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorna Dole Hurley, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on August 24, 2020 at home after a long illness.

She was born July 26, 1941 in White Plains, New York, the daughter of the late Bruce Branson of Washington, D.C. and the late Ruth Dole Wendt of Lutherville, MD. Lorna graduated from Friends School of Baltimore and attended Hood College. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959. Upon retirement they moved to Port Charlotte, Florida from Baltimore, MD. Lorna was a member of various patriotic organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolutions, Daughters of American Colonists and the Colonial Dames XVII Century.

In Maryland she was active in the Cedarcroft Garden Club, where she served as President and the Thornleigh Bridge Club. She loved British sit-coms and had a flair for decorating.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 60 years, William Miles Hurley of Port Charlotte and five children, Kathleen Hurley of Rockville, MD, Jeanne De Mos of Sparks, MD, Lynn H. Norris of Jacksonville, FL, James Nelson Hurley of Baltimore, MD and Eve H. Wabst of Hagerstown, MD; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorial services and interment will be held at a later date in Timonium, Maryland.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Parkinson Foundation

www.parkinson.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved