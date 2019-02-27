Lorraine Drexel Daly passed away peacefully on Sunday February 24, 2019. She was 83 years old. Lorraine (known as MEME to her family and loved ones) was born on June 30, 1935 in Baltimore, MD. She is pre-deceased by her husband and high school sweetheart Michael Francis Daly, Jr., her mother Agnes Reed Drexel, her brothers John (Jack) Carroll Drexel and Richard Anthony Drexel Jr., and her sister Margaret Ellen Drexel Hechler. She is survived by her daughter Michele Lorraine Daly Hopkins and her husband David Arthur Hopkins of Havre de Grace, MD, her daughter Peggy Ann Daly Lewis and her husband David Lewis of Highlands Ranch, CO., her grandson Aaron David Hopkins and his partner Alison Luongo of Havre de Grace, MD., and her granddaughter, Haley Lorraine Lewis of Highlands Ranch, CO and loving nieces, nephews and many, many wonderful friends. Lorraine graduated from Southern High School, was married and was a homemaker and later worked for many years as an analyst for CARE FIRST. She was an avid bridge player and played dominoes and various other games with her wonderful group of friends. She will be missed. Visitation to be held at TARRING-CARGO FUNERAL HOME in Aberdeen, MD on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be at BEL AIR MEMORIAL GARDENS. If you would like, donations can be made to the HARFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary