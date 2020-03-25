|
|
Lorraine L. DePasquale passed away on March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Depasquale; devoted mother of Marie Waskiewicz and Charlene Depasquale; loving grandmother of Clayton and his wife Stephanie and Lisa Waskiewicz; dear great-grandmother of Ryan and Connor.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday March 26, 2020 from 10 AM until 1 PM. Services and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Athanasius Catholic Church in the name of Lorraine L. DePasquale at 4708 Prudence Street Baltimore, Maryland 21226. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
*PLEASE NOTE THE FUNERAL HOME CAN ONLY ALLOW 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME INSIDE. THIS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE FUNERAL HOME IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK. WE ARE DOING OUR BEST TO PROTECT THE FAMILIES WE SERVE AND OUR COMMUNITY. THANK YOU*
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020