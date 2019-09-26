|
|
On September 24, 2019 Lorraine Drane Taylor beloved wife of the late John James "Jack" Taylor; dear mother of Charles L. Taylor (Laurie,nee Gisriel) and the late Kathleen A. Biemer; dear grandmother of Nicholas A. and Alexis N. Taylor; devoted sister of Dorothy Tamulonis McMahon, Anthony, William, Richard and James Tamulonis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday, September 27th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 28th at 1:30PM at Church of the nativity 20 E. Ridgely Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Entombment in Dulaney Valley Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019