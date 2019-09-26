Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the nativity
20 E. Ridgely Rd.
Timonium, MD
View Map
Lorraine Drane TAYLOR Notice
On September 24, 2019 Lorraine Drane Taylor beloved wife of the late John James "Jack" Taylor; dear mother of Charles L. Taylor (Laurie,nee Gisriel) and the late Kathleen A. Biemer; dear grandmother of Nicholas A. and Alexis N. Taylor; devoted sister of Dorothy Tamulonis McMahon, Anthony, William, Richard and James Tamulonis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday, September 27th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 28th at 1:30PM at Church of the nativity 20 E. Ridgely Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Entombment in Dulaney Valley Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
