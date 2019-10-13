|
On October 10, 2019, Lorraine E. Gephardt (nee Thune), beloved wife of the late Frank C. Gephardt, Sr.; loving daughter of the late John and Edna Thune; loving mother of Linda Hubbard and her husband Jim, Frank Gephardt, Jr. and his wife Joyce and Terry Gephardt; dear sister of Jack and Danny Thune and the late Shirley Franz, Joan Holliday and Ronnie Thune; loving grandmother of Scott, Amy and Jose, Stacey and Frank; loving great-grandmother of Emily, Julia, Josh, Julian, James, Rowan, Collin and Rosie; grandmother of her late pet grandchildren Tammy, Jim, Cameo, Tammy, Fluffy, Toby, Dusty and Little One. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday 4-8 PM and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Catholic Church Tuesday 10 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019