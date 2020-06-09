Lorraine Estelle Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 6, 2020 Lorraine Estelle Ward passed away; beloved wife of the late Austin Paul Ward, Jr.; devoted mother to James Paul Ward and his wife Jayne; loving grandmother to EllenJane and James Jr; dear sister to Shirley Willner. Also survived by her loving dog "Nettie" who cuddled with her both day and night. Lorraine liked to garden, knit, crochet and she also loved to read about castles and the royal families.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved