On June 6, 2020 Lorraine Estelle Ward passed away; beloved wife of the late Austin Paul Ward, Jr.; devoted mother to James Paul Ward and his wife Jayne; loving grandmother to EllenJane and James Jr; dear sister to Shirley Willner. Also survived by her loving dog "Nettie" who cuddled with her both day and night. Lorraine liked to garden, knit, crochet and she also loved to read about castles and the royal families.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon.



Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.



