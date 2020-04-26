Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Lorraine Fawn Fauth

Lorraine Fawn Fauth
Lorraine Fawn Fauth (née Pruitt), 74, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus on April 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was a beloved wife and mother who put her faith and family first in all she did. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Frederick Edward Fauth, Jr.; her brother Francis Pruitt; her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and James Courtney; her daughter Kathryn Fauth; her son and daughter-in-law Frederick and Kimberly Fauth; her six grandchildren Mary Courtney, Heriberto Fauth, José Fauth, Luz Fauth, Elder Fauth, and Herbert Fauth; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin N. Pruitt and Mildred G. Pruitt, beloved son Simeon Melvin Fauth, and her brother Melvin "Sonnie" Pruitt. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she impacted.

Her family will gather for a private graveside service on May 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady Center, 3301 S. Rogers Avenue, Ellicott City, MD 21043 or your favorite pet rescue or charity in her name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
