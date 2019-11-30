|
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Lorraine A. Johnson, of Mt. Airy, MD. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Johnson; mother of Donna, Dawn, Mike, Mark, and the late Marylee and Sharon. Also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.
Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Monday, 10am-12 pm, where funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Encore at Turf Valley, 11150 Resort Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019