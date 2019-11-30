Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Lorraine Johnson Notice
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Lorraine A. Johnson, of Mt. Airy, MD. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Johnson; mother of Donna, Dawn, Mike, Mark, and the late Marylee and Sharon. Also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.

Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Monday, 10am-12 pm, where funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Encore at Turf Valley, 11150 Resort Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
